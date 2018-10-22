St. George terminate Muntari Tagoe’s contract

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Muntari Tagoe’s contract has been cancelled by Ethiopian side St. George after one week into his contract.
The former Medeama shot-stopper signed a one year contract with the Ethiopian giants last week after passing medicals.
Details remain sketchy but the East African side pulled out of the deal over late arrival of the 26-year-old's International Transfer Certificate according to reports.
Muntari Tagoe joined Zambian side Lusaka Dynamo FC after spending six years at Ghanaian side Medeama Sc.
The hugely talented custodian played an influential role for Medeama as they clinched two FA Cups as well as the Super Cup.
Latest sports news in Ghana