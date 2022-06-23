Super Cup: Kotoko to face MTN FA Cup winner in September

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the “Champion of Champions” match, Ghana’s equivalent of the Super Cup, will be played on September 4.
The tie will see this season’s Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the winners of the FA Cup, which is set to be played this weekend between Bechem Utd and Accra Hearts of Oak.
Hearts of Oak were awarded the Super Cup without having to play a game after they won both the league title and the FA Cup last season.
Asante Kotoko were crowned league champions a fortnight ago, eventually sealing an 11-point gap at the top of the table on the final day.
Hearts of Oak are also looking to retain the FA Cup they won last year but they will have to overcome Bechem United who finished third in the league this season.