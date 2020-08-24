The upcoming season will be ours - Hearts of Oak defender Robert Sowah vows

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Robert Addo Sowah said the upcoming season will be an honourable one for the club as he aims to win the ultimate with the Phobians.
He has therefore called on fans of the club to just trust the process insisting that they (players), have resolved to go the extra mile to make this a reality.
The versatile defender has been a mainstay at the heart of Hearts’ defence in the last couple of years and, have seen his ratings soared since joining the club.
He told Hearts media that it’s time we end our trophy drought and believed that the coming season will be one to enjoy for all Phobians as we aim to beat all opposition.
“Its time we as players won something of great magnitude for the club especially on the local scene and, we are determined to do just that in the coming season”, Addo Sowah said.
He added: “Our performance in the last couple of seasons have truly deserved silverware and, it is unfortunate that we don’t have that to show on the table.”
“I am confident that we will rise up to the challenge when the new season starts and, looking at the quality at our disposal, this can only be the norm”, he said.
Addo Sowah and the rest of his colleagues have been engaging Hearts’ technical staff in separate group training sessions ahead of the start of preseason.
Head coach, Edward Odoom has expressed satisfaction with the level of fitness of those he is working with as he looks forward to welcome them back unto the training pitch.
Source: Hearts of Oak