Thomas Partey help Athletico Madrid lift Uefa Super Cup over rivals Real Madrid

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has helped his side Athletico Madrid lift the Uefa Super Cup trophy over rivals Real Madrid on a 2-4 scoreline.
Thomas Partey has become the first Ghanaian to win the Uefa Super Cup trophy.
Diego Costa's brace as well as Karim Benzema’s header and a penalty from Sergio Ramos, ensured the match finished level after 90 minutes to force extra time at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.
Saúl Niguez put Atlético back in front during the extra time as he smashed a volley into the top right corner following a cross from the Ghanaian international Thomas Partey.
Read also:We had a fantastic season-Thomas Partey
Koke added the fourth to put the Rojiblancos in a driving seat.
The former Tema Youth player also is the only third Ghanaian player to play in the UEFA Super Cup after Ibrahim Tanko and Christian Gyan.