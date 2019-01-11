TRANSFER: Cesc Fabregas completes move from Chelsea to Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has completed his move from Chelsea to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco to join his former Arsenal teammate, Thiery Henry in a deal worth a reported £10 million ($12.8m).
The Spain international teams up with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry after signing a three-and-a-half-season deal with it hoped he will play a key role in helping the 2017 Ligue 1 champions avoid relegation.
Chelsea will receive payments related to Fabregas' performance on the Mediterranean coast.
Fabregas' departure from Chelsea sees him end four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge after he joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2014, with the Spain international helping the west London outfit win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
In total, Fabregas scored 22 goals and laid on 57 assists during his 198 appearances for Chelsea, the last of which came on Saturday when he bid an emotional farewell to the club's fans in the final stages of his side's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.
Henry is keen to bolster his squad with his side sitting 19th in the table and five points from guaranteed safety, though they did book themselves a place in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals on Tuesday.