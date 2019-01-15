Transfer: Emmanuel Boateng re-joins LA Galaxy

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has re-joined Major League Soccer giants LA Galaxy ahead of the 2019 season.
A club statement on Twitter read: ''@Emaboateng is coming back to the #LAGalaxy.''
Boateng enters his fourth season with the Galaxy, after making 87 appearances (58 starts) with eight goals and 12 assists over his first three campaigns.
In 2018, Boateng appeared in 27 games, though only 12 were starts.
''We are excited that Ema will be returning to LA Galaxy,'' said Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese
''Ema is a talented young player who brings excitement and depth to our roster. We look forward to his continued development as a player and future contributions to our team.''
