U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko names Ghana's starting XI against Cote d'Ivoire

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his starting XI to take on Cote d'Ivoire in the semi-final clash at the ongoing U-23 AFCON.
The gaffer has maintained the same line up he used in Ghana's 2-0 win over Mali, which means there is no place for Kwabena Owusu despite his goals that propelled the team to the Semi-finals.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm at the Cairo International Stadium.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah starts between the sticks, with Kingsley Fobi and Edward Sarpong on the right and left flanks.
Black Meteors starting XI
Kwame Baah (GK), Kingsley Fobi, Habib Mohammed, Zackaria Fuseini, Edward Sarpong, Emmanuel Lomotey, Michael Agbekpornu, Yaw Yeboah (C), Evans Mensah, Kwabena Robin Polley, Samuel Obeng
Subs
Richmond Ayi, Ibrahim Danlad, Frank Arhin, Emmanuel Kudjoe, Evans Osei Wusu, Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz, William Dankyi, Kwabena Owusu, Simon Zibo, Issah Abbas
