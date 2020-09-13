US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win third Grand Slam title

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time…

Senior law lecturer at University of Ghana, Prof Benneh reportedly murdered Senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has…

Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68 Ronald Bell, one of the founder members of 1970s and 1980s pop group Kool & the…

Belgium must return tooth of murdered Congolese leader, judge rules A Belgian judge has said that a tooth taken from the remains of the Congo’s…

Afghanistan war: 'Historic' peace talks with Taliban begin The first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have begun…