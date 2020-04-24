VIDEO: Christian Atsu kicked out of ePremier League invitational tournament

Treasury considers 100% guarantee on small firm loans The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans…

Covid-19: Disinfectant firm issues warning after Trump comments A leading disinfectant producer has issued a strong warning not to use its…

Ahmed Toure leads attack in Amos Frimpong's Best Kotoko XI Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has named his Best XI he played with…

Dreams FC snap up goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy Philemon McCarthy has completed a transfer to Dreams FC, the Ghana Premier…