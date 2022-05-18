Video: 'Disease-stricken' Hearts of Oak beat Gold Stars to go 3rd

Hearts of Oak put their struggles behind them to beat Bibiani Gold Stars in their Ghana Premier League midweek clash.
The Phobians who were hit with a mass strange over the weekend managed to field a squad to overcome Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Ghana Premier League matchday 29 fixture.
The Accra based club called on the Ghana Football Association to postpone their matchday 29 fixture but their request was turned.
"We wrote to GFA, attached medical report that 15 players were ill. GFA says they can't postpone the Ghana Premier League game. We registered 35 players. Ovouka, Salim have left. We have 33. 24 are now ill, not match fit. GFA must be considerate,"Board Member Thomas Esso told Happy Fm.
They however managed to raise 16 players on Wednesday and pick up the maximum points.
Samuel Inkoom's first-half penalty on 12 minutes after Benjamin Yorke had been brought down in the box enough to see them through the match.
Check out Samuel Inkoom's opener for Hearts.

The Phobians are now tied on 47points with second-placed Bechem United.
Results
Hearts of Oak 1-0 Gold Stars
Aduana Stars 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Medeama
Karela United 0-0 Great Olympics
King Faisal 1-0 Eleven wonders
Legon Cities 2-1 Dreams FC
RTU 2-2 Bechem United
WAFA 0-1 Accra Lions