Video: Former Kotoko coach Middendorp joins Ghana Rugby lockdown challenge

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Coach Ernest Middendorp joined the “Ghana Rugby COVID-19 ‘Stay safe, healthy and productive!’ Challenge” issued by its President, Herbert Mensah.
In his message to the Ghana Rugby Family and Friends Middendorp said that it is a difficult time for all involved in sport but that he has accepted the limitations that come with the pandemic.
“Stay at home, stay safe! On the other hand, there are so many things that one can do such as reading and writing,” Middendorp said.
Middendorp also hinted that he is working on his own biography and will use the lockdown time to try and finish it by the time the lockdown is lifted.
Middendorp was brought to Ghana when Mensah was Chairman of Kumasi Assante Kotoko F.C. in the period 1999 to 2003. Besides for supporting Mensah’s programme to lift Kotoko out of its dire situation in 1999, he was also appointed by Mensah to assist Hearts of Oak to win the first-ever Federation Cup.
The lockdown challenge by Mensah was inspired by a video clip sent to him by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, wherein he illustrated how he uses the space in his house to do daily exercises.
In the challenge issued by Mensah he also again advised everybody to take extraordinary care and to “stay home and stay safe”.
To lead by example Mensah issued his own first video clip and asked the Ghana Rugby Family to do the same.
Mensah’s call was quickly answered by people from across the globe and he says that he is expecting many more to follow suit.
