Video: Hearts of Oak earn draw at Bechem

Hearts of Oak came from behind to pick a point against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.
The defending champions were hoping to make it continue their winning streak after victories over Accra Lions and Dreams FC, but Bechem United held them to a 1-1 stalemate at the Nana Gyeabour Park.
Hearts Of Oak pick the maximum over Bechem at the same venue last season but the latter proved to be a tough nut to crack this time around.
In the 28th minute, Emmanuel Owusu broke the deadlock of the game to give the home team the lead.
Francis Acquah's goal for Bechem United

The Phobians after going behind upped their game in a bid to equalize to draw parity and their resilience paid off in added minutes of the first half with teenager Suraj Seidu finding the back to the net to restore parity for his team.
Suraj Seidu sets the equalizer for #Phobia

With no goals in the second half and 90 minutes reached, the referee brought proceedings to an end at the Nana Gyeabour Park.
The draw sees Bechem United maintain their 2nd position on 47 points while Hearts are 3rd with 44 points.