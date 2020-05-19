VIDEO: I'm ready to play for Black Stars - Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Asante Kotoko young sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe has expressed his readiness to don the Senior national team jersey.
The 17-year-old wonderkid says he is mentally fortified to represent the country at the top level.
The youngster who joined the Ghana Premier League giants Kotoko in December 2019 has become a fan favourite due to impressive performances.
Speaking in an interview, the former Ghana Under-20 midfielder says he would not turn down an invite to play for the Black Stars and he is mentally fortified for the national team call-up.
" I have played for the Under-20 before and I did very well. I am ready to play for the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM
"It's not about age. It's about mentality. I know they will call me. I want him (C.K Akonnor) to call me. I have confidence that he will call me to play for the Black Stars."