VIDEO: I made no commission from Kwame Bonsu's sale - Yussif Chibsah

Player intermediary Yussif Chibsah has rubbished claims that he benefitted from Kwame Bonsu's switch from Asante Kotoko to Espérance de Tunis.
According to the former Ghana international, he made no commission selling Kwame Bonsu to the Tunisia giants.
“There have been a lot of rumours and stories that I personally benefited from this transfer.
“Some are even saying Esperance have paid a lot of money to me as agency fee and because of that, I’m not doing any effort to get Kotoko to get their money. These are all false.
“I have not benefited 1 euro or 1 dollar from this transfer. I have not taken any commission from Asante Kotoko or Esperance. Nothing. No money at all.”
Midfielder Kwame Bonsu finalised his move to Esperance de Tunis on a four-year-deal last year.
The former Gefle midfielder joined Kotoko in June 2018 and was a key member of the squad that reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stages this year.
He earned a call up to the national team for Ghana’s last 2019 Afcon qualifier against Kenya and played featured briefly in a friendly against Mauritania.