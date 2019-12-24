VIDEO: Mubarak Wakaso entertains teammates with Christmas song 'Feliz Navidad'

It's a festive season and Mubarak Wakaso has entertained his Alaves teammates with Christmas song Feliz Navidad.
In a video, Wakaso can be seen entertaining his teammates with the Spanish Christmas song Feliz Navidad composed by José Feliciano.
Wakaso has been a key part of Alaves' set-up this season, having featured in 15 out of their 18 league games before the season going on a break. He started in all those games.
Wakaso's Alaves went on the season break with a 4-1 defeat to Spanish champions Barcelona. They lie 15th on the log with 19 points.
