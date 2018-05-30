Video:Thomas Partey inspires Ghana to a 2-0 victory over Japan

The Senior National Team, the Black Stars of Ghana, beat the Sakkā Nippon Daihyō of Japan 2-0 in an international friendly game played at the Yokohama Stadium.
The game, which was played on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, saw Ghana record a 2-0 victory ooverthe Asians.
The Black Stars were without key players like Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers.
Captain of the day Thomas Partey inspired the team as he bent in a freekick in the 9th minute to give Ghana the lead in the first half.
VIDEO:@Thomaspartey22 drills in Ghana's opening goal against Japan in Yokohama pic.twitter.com/pUs2tKpJgC— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 30, 2018
The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been in superb for for both club and country and this comes as no surprise.
Japan pressed for the equalizer but the Black Stars were resolute and held a 1-0 victory in the first half.
The 2nd half started with Ghana dominating proceedings and were awarded a penalty which Emmanuel Boateng convertd beatifully in the 51st minute.
This is the first senior goal for the Levante striker who came to the limelight after scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga.
Young Boys defender Kassim Nuhu and Bayern Munich striker Kwasi Okyere Wreidt all made their debut as Ghana won 2-0.
Ghana will face Iceland on June 7 in their last friendly match.
Read also:Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah names starting line-up to face Japan
Line-ups:
Ghana XI:
Richard Ofori – Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, Rashid Sumaila, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Isaac Sackey, Nana Ampomah, Thomas Partey, Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Boateng
Substitutes:
Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Kassim Nuhu, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Raphael Dwamena, Edwin Gyasi, Albert Adomah, Afriyie Acquah.
Japan XI:
Kawashima, Nagatomo, Yoshida, Hasebe, Makino, Haraguchi, Yamaguchi, Oshima, Honda, Usami and Osako.