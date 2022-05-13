WAFU Cup of Nations: Togolese referee to officiate Black Satellites vs Burkina Faso showdown

Togolese Referee Komlanvi Aklassou has been appointed as Referee for Ghana’s crucial WAFU-B U20 Championship match against Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Aklassou will be assisted by compatriot Jonathan Ahonto Koffi and Koudogbo Augustin Kougbemede from Benin.
Fourth Official for the match is Issa Mouhamed from Benin.
READ ALSO: WAFU Cup of Nations: Black Satellites beat Niger in friendly ahead of Burkina Faso clash
The Match Commissioner for the match is Claude Mahounou Paqui also from Benin.
The match will kick off at 5:00pm (4:00pm GMT).
Below are the other officials:
Attama Ibrahim Boureima - Referee Assessor (Niger)
BOUREIMA BOUBACAR - General Coordinator (Niger)
Tiegbe KONE - Technical Study Group (Côte D'Ivoire)
Abouba Hainikoye ISMAEL - Marketing Officer (Niger)
BEDA IVES GERVAIS TIEMELE - Media Officer (Côte D'Ivoire)
TAHIROU DAN BABA ABDEL KADER - Security Officer (Niger)
Samira Naa Korkoi Ghartey- Assistant General Coordinator (Ghana)
Serge Innocent BAILLY - CAF Competitions (Côte D'Ivoire)
Assane Baraze - COVID-19 Officer (Niger)