Wakaso withdraws from Black Stars friendlies; Acquah makes u-turn

Black Stars midfielders Afriyie Acquah and Mubarak Wakaso have not travelled with the squad to Japan where the team is expected to engage the Samurai Warriors in an international friendly on May 30 before taking on Iceland six days later.
The duo, according to reports, opted out of the games after being told they would receive an appearance fee of $2000 for each game instead of the usual $5000 the players get for friendlies, an amount they deemed ‘inadequate.’
Each player will now earn $4000 from the two games instead of $10,000.
But Citi Sports sources have now disclosed that Acquah has made a u-turn on his decision and will now travel to Japan on his own to join the team.
The team touched down in Tokyo in the early hours of Monday after a transit through the Netherlands.
The team departed Ghana with eight players on Saturday but the likes of Albert Sackey, Kwesi Okyere, Thomas Partey and Albert Adomah have since joined the team.
According to Citi Sports sources, the players were informed of the slash in bonuses by the GFA’s protocol officer, Alex Asante, less than 24 hours before their departure.
According to the GFA officials, they have only received $500,000 of the estimated $600,000 for the two games, with the $100,000 deficit accounting for the decision to cut the bonuses by more than half.
Kwesi Appiah’s team take on Japan on May 30 before travelling to Reykjavik to play Iceland on June 7.
