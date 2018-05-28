Photos: Black Stars touch down in Tokyo for Japan friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Tokyo for their friendly game against Japan.
The Black Stars touched down at the Narita International Airport on Monday, May 28, 2018, after transiting through France and are currently lodging at the Yokohama Intercontinental Hotel.
The team is expected to train at 19:30 Japan time as they prepare the clash on May 30, 2018.
Coach Kwesi Appiah invited 21 players for the game and most of the players are expected to join the team in Japan.
Ghana will travel to Iceland after the Japan encounter to play the Icelanders on June 7.