We still have money to sponsor Ghana Premier League- Zylofon cash

Headline sponsor of the truncated Ghana Premier League, Zylofon Cash, has assured football lovers that they are financially strong to keep its relationship with the league.
The company’s stance is in response to concerns by observers in relation to the status of Zylofon Cash’s parent company, MenzGold Ghana Ltd.
The entity has been in a tussle with the Bank of Ghana and the SEC over its operations in the last few months leading to the closure of its offices.
Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Halifax Ansah-Addo, communications director of Zylofon Cash said the company is still strong enough to help the Ghanaian league.
“The last time I asked this question to the management of the company, I got a yes.
I was told that Zylofon Cash was still standing by its commitment to support the development of sports in Ghana. That was when the league was halted due to the Anas tape.
Maybe I have to re-ask the same question now but then, I was told by management that the company would still continue to sponsor the Ghana Premier League in the event of its return.”
Halifax Ansah-Addo went on to reveal that the company had already met some of its obligations to clubs in the local league before it was halted in June 2018.
“We had already paid monies to the club and looking back now, there was nothing else to be done. What can we do now? Go back and take the money?
Read also: Zylofon injects $10m into Ghana Premier league
We had a five-year contract with the FA and we were going to pay per season. We signed the contract when the first season was already in motion and we paid what we had to pay to the clubs.
The money was distributed to the clubs and for obvious reasons, the league was halted. Can we go back for our money? What about what has been used to pay the referees, transportation, paraphernalia and others?
We cannot do that and so, that is the situation.”
The local league was halted in June as a consequence to the airing of the Anas “Number 12” documentary which revealed the alleged corrupt practices of certain personalities in the domain of Ghanaian football including the former football association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Eventually, the erstwhile Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association was replaced by a Normalisation Committee put together by FIFA and it is currently working to reform Ghana football.
Credit: Citinewsroom
