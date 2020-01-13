We beat Kotoko because Maxwell Konadu fell into my trap - Berekum Chelsea coach

Berekum Chelsea coach Joseph Asare Bediako says his team got the win over Asante Kotoko because he got his tactics spot on over his fellow opponent Maxwell Konadu.
The Berekum based club on Sunday stunned the Porcupines at the Baba Yara Stadium. A first-half strike from Kofi Owusu propelled Chelsea to their second win of the 2019/20 which also handed the Kotoko their first defeat.
Speaking after the game on his outfit win, Joseph Asare Bediako maintained that he has studied Kotoko style of play and knew what they were bringing on board.
He added that, the tactics Maxwell Konadu used in the game was the tactics he Asare Bediako used during his coaching days in the Division One and Two.
''Our strategy worked well for us and we worked a lot in training for the past week, so we knew what we were going to do and did it to perfection.''
''This Kotoko is playing whether 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, I have been playing since 2005 when coaching in Division One and Two all these years.''
''I knew them (Asante Kotoko), I saw them against Hearts of Oak, they played possession football but in their own half and then they just send long searching balls to the wingers Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Gyamfi because of their speed. So we knew all those things, we practised on that and won.''
