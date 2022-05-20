We will qualify for India 2022 World Cup – Black Maidens boss Baba Nuhu

Black Maidens head coach Baba Nuhu says he is confident his side will beat Morocco to seal a ticket to the U-17 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in India.
Ghana face their Moroccan counterparts in the final round of qualifiers over two legs, with the first scheduled for May 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium and the return leg on June 4, 2022, in Morocco.
Addressing the media ahead of the game, Baba Nuhu admitted the game will be difficult but remains confident Ghana will qualify.
“Morocco are not a pushover side. They have scored goals and so have we so at the end of the day we will see what will happen, but I am very confident that we will qualify,” he began.
“There has not been a time we have not qualified for the World Cup and this year will not be different. We are not scared by the number of goals they have scored. It is an aggregate scoreline game and I know my ladies,” Coach Baba Nuhu stated.
The Black Maidens have made it to all the editions of the U-17 Women’s World Cup, finishing third at the 2012 edition hosted in Azerbaijan.
The 2022 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup will come off from 11 – 30 October, 2022 in India.