Full list of winners of Hearts of Oak NCC elections

Delegates of Hearts of Oak have elected new leaders to steer the affairs of the club after the National Chapter Committee (NCC) elections held on Saturday, June 22 at Civil Service auditorium in Accra.
The elections saw Kobby Jones pocketing 224 votes to unseat Sumsum as the Supporters PRO with the latter getting 172 votes.
Popular Hearts of Oak supporter, Henry Harding, popularly known as Pattington Papa Nii Papafio, also missed out on the chance to become the national organizer.
Below are Hearts Of Oak’s New NCC Executives
- Chairman – Elvis Jesse Herman
- Vice Chairman – Joe Salu
- 2nd Vice Chair – Vicentia Doku
- Organizer – Paa Kwasi Ansong
- Deputy Organizer – Abass Sule
- General Secretary .- Peter Maamah
- Deputy General Secretary – Zenabu Salifu
- P.R.O – Kobby Jones
- Deputy P.R.O’s – Osumanu Kassim, Yussif Ntse
- Financial Secretary – Gifty Joana Addy
