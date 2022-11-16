World Cup 2022: Black Stars train in Abu Dhabi ahead of Switzerland friendly (video+photos)

Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana trained on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi having arrived in the afternoon to take the number of players to Twenty-Five.
The Twenty-five players include, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana.
Ghana will take on Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
The match which will be played at Baniyas club stadium at 10:00 am will give the teams an opportunity to assess their strength going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha
The friendly against Switzerland will complete the calendar of the Black Stars - going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.
Ghana will compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H while Switzerland face Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia in Group G.