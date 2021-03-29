World Cup 2022Q: Spain leave it late to beat Georgia, Denmark annihilate Moldova (check out full results)

Striker Dani Olmo scored a stoppage-time winner as Spain edged past Georgia in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group B.
Spain, who have not lost a World Cup qualifying game in 28 years, were behind at half-time after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired Georgia ahead.
Manchester City's Ferran Torres slid home Jordi Alba's cross to equalise.
Alba was also credited with the assist for Olmo's late long-range effort which gave the visitors a crucial win in front of 15,000 fans.
Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle.
Spain, who host Kosovo on Wednesday, drew their opening qualifier 1-1 at home to Greece.
Georgia visit Greece on Wednesday.
Results
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
Georgia 1-2 Spain
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Albania 0-2 England
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
Romania 0-1 Germany
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Ukraine 1-1 Finland Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands