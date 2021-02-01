Wrap up of GPL: WAFA too strong for Liberty, Olympics silence Hearts, King Faisal stage impressive comeback

WAFA on Sunday put up an impressive performance to thrash Liberty Professionals.
The Academy Lads were too hot to handle for the Scientific Soccer lads they run riot to a 5-0 victory at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.
Following a goalless first half, WAFA were a different team all together in the second department as they found the back of the net 5 times to carry the day.
The Ashanti Derby between AshantiGold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a goalless stalemate at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.
The draw means AshantiGold remain undefeated at home this campaign while Kotoko preserve their unbeaten away record.
Karela United maintained their place at the summit of the Ghana Premier League log with a 2-0 win over Medeama at the Crosby Awah Park on Sunday.
Taylor Diawise scored his ninth goal of the campaign to put the hosts ahead in the second half. (61st minute).
Kwame Boateng scored in the 73rd minute to put the game beyond the reach of Medeama.
The win keeps Karela at the top after eleven games with 21 points.
Legon Cities deepened the woes of Inter Allies following a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. Mathew Anim Cudjoe scored the only goal of the match in the 12th minute mark as he coolly tapped home from close range. The win takes Legon Cities to 12 points, 2 above the relegation zone. Coach Bashir Hayford's side have for the first time this season won three consecutive games at the Accra sports stadium.
Elmina Sharks were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Dreams FC at the Nduom Sports Complex. The Vistors took the lead in the 7th minute through Agyenim Boateng who smashed in a Joseph Esso assist.
Elmina Sharks leveled through Dennis Mensah who nodded home from close range.
But with just few minutes left to half time, Sharks were awarded a penalty which was cleverly slotted home by Benjamin Tweneboah.
Sulemana Fahadi produced magic in the closing stages of the game with a fine finish to level things up for Dreams FC. The Still Believe lads are unbeaten in five games.
Aduana Stars for the third time this season dropped points at home as they came from behind to draw 2-2 against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.
Dwarfs shot into the lead following defender Isaac Kwain scoring an own goal. The lead lasted for 15 minutes as Aduana drew level before recess with a Yahaya Mohammed penalty.
The lanky striker thus takes his goal account to six goals. Sam Adams netted in the 75th minute to give Aduana Stars the lead for the first time in the game. But Dwarfs replied through Moro Sumaila to make it 2-2.
Accra Great Olympics claimed the bragging rights in the Ga Manste Derby as they beat Hearts of Oak 2-0.
Despite the Phobians controlling the first 10 minutes of the game, it was Gladson Awako who grabbed the first goal of the game – scoring an incredible free kick in the 14th minute.
The Oly Dade boys turned one goal to two, as Maxwell Abbey capitalized on some poor marking by the Hearts of Oak defenders.
The win gives Accra Great Olympics their first win over Hearts of Oak since 2004.
Kwame Peprah scored a hat-trick as King Faisal came from behind to secure a 4-3 victory over Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Saturday.
Chelsea raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half and appeared to be comfortably cruising to victory before King Faisal staged one of the greatest comebacks in the Ghana Premier League with 3 second half goals of their own to turn the tie around.
Bechem United recorded their first win of 2021 with a resounding 3-1 victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders in Match Week 11 on Friday afternoon at the Nana Gyeabour Park in Bechem.
Samuel Boakye’s first goal of the season in the 17th minute put Eleven Wonders into a first half lead.
With 15 minutes to go, the hosts found the equaliser through a penalty converted by Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and they went 2-1 up in the 83rd with a goal from Hafiz Wontah Konkoni. Listowel Amankona sealed the deal for the home side in the 90th minute.
Match Week 11 Results
Aduana Stars 2-2 Ebusua
Ashantigold 0-0 Asante Kotoko
Elmina Skarks 2-2 Dreams Hearts of Oak
Inter Allies 0-1 Legon Cities
Karela 2-0 Medeama
WAFA 5-0 Liberty Professionals
Saturday
King Faisal 4-3 Berekum Chelsea
Hearts of Oak 0-2 Great Olympics
Friday
Bechem United 3-1 Eleven Wonders