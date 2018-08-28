PHOTOS: Zongo Ministry completes Astroturf for Madina Community

The Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development has completed the construction of artificial football pitch at Madina in the Greater Region.
It will therefore be ready for use in the next eight weeks
The artificial turf is well fenced with floodlights which can be used for games in the evening.
Read also:The Ayew brothers are a destruction to the Black Stars- Kwadwo Addai-Mensah
Read also:GNPC cut sod for artificial turf construction in local town,Dompin-Pepesa
The Ministry is currently working on similar Astroturfs at Walewale in the Northern Region, Kyebi in the Eastern Region and the Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu Sports Complex at Fadama in Accra.