5 unique features of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

Huawei has unveiled its brand new flagship smartphones, P30, and P30 Pro, at a press conference in Paris. The expected price P30 smartphone is $900 and P30 pro is $1200. With these two new editions, Huawei has kept the good old notch design intact. But the size of the notch is quite smaller as compared to other Huawei models.
The company has switched from the old iPhone X-like notch to a tiny little teardrop notch. In many ways, the P30 and P30 Pro, look more or less like an upgraded version of the P20 series.
1. Impressive Camera quality
Huawei has always been one of the leading smartphone manufactures, who feature some great quality cameras in their mobile devices. The camera quality is more or less the same in both P30 and P30 pro smartphones, with a slight difference in the number of rear camera sensors. The P30 features a triple rear camera system, while the P30 Pro has a quad rear camera system.
The P30’s camera system has a 40 MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP zoom sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The triple camera system in P30 mobile also has a 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.
The P30 pro quad rear camera system offers a 40 MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP zoom sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It also offers a 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. Unlike the P30 smartphone, the P30 pro also has additional time to flight sensor for depth.
2. Huge display size
The P30 and P30 Pro have gigantic 6.1-inch and 6.47-inch displays, with both having OLED panels, 2340×1080 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Due to the smaller display size and same aspect ratio, the P30 model is sharper than the other. The P30 device features a flat display, while the P30 pro has a curved display.
3. Hardware
The Huawei P30 and P30 pro come with the same Kirin 980 processor that you can also find in the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. However, the P30 pro offers more RAM which is 8GB as compared to 6GB in P30. The P30 model has a 3650 mAh battery capacity, while the P30 Pro has a 4200 mAh battery.
The Huawei P30 pro is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes and P30 comes only in 128GB. Both devices support nano-memory card for storage expansion up to 256GB.
4. Design
The P30 and P30 pro feature glass on the back with colorful gradients. The frame is made up of aluminum, and overall the devices look slimmer on the edges with the curved back and front glass.
The company has flattened the top and the bottom edges of the smartphones, which give quite a solid feel in your hands. Huawei is also bringing back the headphone jack port in P30, but it will not be available in P30 pro. The devices come in five colors, Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Perl White, Black, and Aurora.
5. Wireless Charging
The P30 pro comes with a reverse wireless charging feature exactly like in the Mate 20 pro, but this feature is missing in the P30 model.
Both Huawei flagship phones offer amazing features with an amazing camera, display, hardware, and design qualities. But if you compare the overall features of both P30 and P30 pro, P30 pro is slightly more superior than the P30 smartphone with the extra sensor in the rear camera, big display, more battery capacity and additional wireless charging feature.
Credit:eltrendz