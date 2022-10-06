KNUST students develop measuring instrument for light energy from sun

Some Mechanical Engineering students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have developed a cost-effective digital instrument for measuring temperature of light energy from the sun.
According to them, it has always been a challenge for tertiary and secondary students in finding instruments for the measurement of parameters such as airflow, humidity and solar irradiance thus encouraging the need for this development.
They described the multi metric instrument as user friendly and easy to access.
The instrument was developed employing a solar cell and other locally acquired components.
Comparing their instrument to those in the market, the students stressed how easy it is to operate as well as its quality to resist corrosion.
"The difference between our instrument and the already existing ones is, our instrument is cost effective, easy to operate, resistant to corrosion, and it is easily accessible ..."