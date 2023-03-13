At least 17 killed by ADF rebels in east DR Congo

Suspected rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces have killed at least 17 people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo - the second mass killings in less than a week.
They also set fire to buildings during the dawn raid on Kirindera in North Kivu province.
On Wednesday, 45 people were killed during a raid on two villages by the same rebels - who are said to have links to the Islamic State group.
Peace talks have been tried, but the international response to the crisis in eastern DR Congo is to send in more soldiers.
The Ugandan army has been in North Kivu to fight the ADF rebels for over a year but without success.
Last week alone the ADF killed dozens of civilians in three villages.
There has also been a lot of attention on the M23 rebels who are widely reported to be backed by Rwanda. Kigali has always denied the accusations.
Angola is now sending troops to North Kivu. Kenyan and Burundian soldiers are also there.
The hope is these countries are united against all the rebel groups and don't turn on each other to exploit DR Congo's minerals - as has happened before.
BBC