Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000

AZ Alkmaar question decision to give Ajax Champions League spot AZ Alkmaar have written to UEFA as they want the governing body to overturn the…

Ofankor landlord provisionally charged with murder Victor Stephen Nana Kankam the landlord who shot his tenant at Ofankor a suburb…

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning A post by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by…

50 trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon Fifty trafficked Nigerian women have been rescued from Lebanon and returned to…