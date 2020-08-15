Coronavirus: Thousands return to UK to beat France quarantine

Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu invites 30 players for camping Black Maidens head coach Baba Nuhu has called up Thirty players to begin…

Nigeria Islamic court sentences rapist to death An Islamic court in the Nigerian city of Kano has sentenced an elderly man to…

Willian joins Arsenal Brazil international Willian has signed a three-year deal to join Arsenal ahead…

UCL: Brilliant Bayern Munich run riot to humiliate Barcelona Bayern Munich sent out an emphatic and ominous message to their Champions…

Driver faces court for incest A 44-year-old commercial driver, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with his…

300 shops closed at Arts Centre About 300 artefact shops at the Arts Centre in Accra have shut down due to…