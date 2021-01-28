Covid-19: WHO probe team in China exits Wuhan quarantine

Chelsea confirms appointment of Thomas Tuchel as new head coach Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach, replacing Frank…

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election petition today The Supreme Court will this morning resume sitting on the election petition…

GFA announces date for second transfer window The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement today have announced…

Watch Live: Final funeral rites for J.J Rawlings The final funeral rites for late former President Jerry John Rawlings is…

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election petition today The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the presidential election petition…