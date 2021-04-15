Daunte Wright shooting: Ex-officer Kim Potter charged over killing

Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine Denmark has ceased giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid concerns…

Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19 Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Real Madrid's second-leg…

New USM Alger signee sets sights on League title Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku says he wants to help his new club,…

Fire guts Latex foam warehouse at Techiman (Video+Photos) Several shops including a Latex foam wholesale outlet belonging has been gutted…