Dozens arrested in South Africa protests

South African police say 87 people have been arrested across the country in connection with opposition protests.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Monday that most of the arrests were made in Gauteng province.
“Most were found making fires, blocking roads and trying to prevent people from going to work. They were not peaceful,” he said.
Mr Cele said over 24,000 tyres have been confiscated by police in different towns.
He said police are working with the military to maintain calm.
Opposition minority party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is leading the so-called national shutdown. It kicked off protests well before Sunday midnight, local media report.
EFF is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to the energy crisis in the country.
