Gabon announces shorter political terms

All political terms in office in Gabon will now last five years, President Ali Bongo announced on Monday.
Until now, presidents officially served seven-year terms and senators served six-year terms.
But Mr Bongo, who has led the country since his father's death in 2009, has not made any statements regarding a new limit on the number of terms a president can serve.
As things stand presidents, MPs and senators can run for office as many times as they like, RFI explains.
President Bongo's announcement came during talks between the government and opposition, which were called to discuss election matters ahead of polls expected later this year.
Source: BBC