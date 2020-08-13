GFA receives signed contract of agreed objectives from FIFA The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has received its copy of the signed…

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll now 223 Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,029 with a death toll of 223.

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as…

Richard Attah extends stay at Hearts of Oak Hearts of Oak and goalkeeper Richard Attah have agreed terms extending the…

Nigeria Islamic court sentences rapist to death An Islamic court in the Nigerian city of Kano has sentenced an elderly man to…