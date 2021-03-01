More African nations set to receive Covax vaccines

Twenty-four African countries will soon receive Covid-19 vaccines from the UN-backed Covax programme.
They include Kenya and Nigeria that will receive the vaccines on Tuesday.
Kenya will get 1.25 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine and vaccinations are expected to start immediately, according to health minister Mutahi Kagwe.
READ ALSO: Rwanda's Kagame faults 'hypocrisy' in vaccine supply
Priority will be given to front line health workers and the elderly.
Nigeria will receive 3.92m vaccine doses, becoming the third West-African country to benefit from the facility.
The country expects to receive a total of 16m doses from Covax in the next few months.
Ivory Coast on Monday became the first country to roll out vaccines offered by Covax programme.
Source: BBC