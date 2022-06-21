Prime News Ghana

Over 130 civilians killed by jihadists in Mali

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
More than 130 civilians were killed by jihadists in three neighbouring towns over the weekend, the government in Mali says.

It blamed a group called Macina Katiba which is affiliated to al-Qaeda for the attacks in Diallassagou and two other localities in central Mali's Mopti region.

In a separate jihadist attack on Saturday near the city of Gao, regional officials said at least least 20 civilians were killed.

The country has been battling a decade-long insurgency that has affected millions of people, and has also engulfed other countries in the region.

