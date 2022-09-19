Prime News Ghana

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain honored the life of Queen Elizabeth II with a state funeral steeped in tradition on Monday.

The Queen, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, died September 8 after a rule spanning seven decades. She was 96.

The funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey in London, where the Queen was crowned 69 years ago and where she was married to her husband, Prince Philip, 75 years ago.

Presidents, prime ministers, princes, an emperor and an empress were among the dignitaries paying their final respects — a testament to the Queen's far-reaching appeal and deft diplomacy.

Thousands of people flocked to the Abbey and streets along the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route from central London to Windsor, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen's flag-draped coffin as it traveled by hearse to her final resting place in St. George's Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince William looks at his son Prince George as he attends the committal service with his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP

A hearse carrying the Queen's coffin enters the Windsor Castle grounds on Monday.
Paul Childs/Reuters
Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stands as the procession passes by at Windsor Castle.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
The Queen's coffin can be seen inside a hearse as it is driven along Albert Road in Windsor.
Molly Darlington/Pool/Reuters
The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Monday, ahead of the committal service at St. George's Chapel. They are being adopted by the Duke and Duchess of York.
Glyn Kirk/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
 
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported through London after her state funeral on Monday, September 19.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are seen in front of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as they watch the Queen's coffin be placed into a hearse following Monday's funeral.
Martin Meissner/Pool/AP
Pallbearers transfer the Queen's coffin into a hearse at London's Wellington Arch.
Daniel Leal/Pool/AP
A gun carriage transports the Queen's coffin after her funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool/AP
 
The King and his sister, Princess Anne, follow the Queen's coffin after Monday's funeral service.
Andreea Alexandru/Pool/AP
The Queen's funeral procession marches down The Mall after the service at Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
People in London react while watching the funeral procession.
Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters
 
The Queen's coffin is escorted by Royal Navy sailors as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after the funeral.
Marco Bertorello/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the Queen's coffin during the procession following her funeral.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
 
Pallbearers carry the Queen's coffin during her funeral.
James Manning/Pool/AP
 
The Queen's coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
From left, Prince William; Prince George; Catherine, the Princess of Wales; and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AP
From left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are seen in a vehicle outside Westminster Abbey.
Andreea Alexandru/Pool/AP
 
From left, Prince William; Prince George; Catherine, the Princess of Wales; and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AP
 
The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey after a short procession from Westminster Hall, where the Queen was lying in state. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, and the Instruments of State -- the Imperial State Crown and regalia -- were laid upon it along with a flower wreath.
Emilio Morenatti/Pool/AP
 
Members of the British Armed Forces march during the funeral procession.
Rupert Frere/Ministry of Defence/AP
 
 
 
CNN 

 