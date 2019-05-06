Royal baby: Meghan gives birth to boy, Harry announces

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a boy, the Duke of Sussex has announced.
Prince Harry said they were both "absolutely thrilled" and thanked the public for their support during the pregnancy. He said Meghan and the baby were doing "incredibly well".
The duke added they were still thinking about names for the infant, who was delivered at 05:26 BST on Monday.
The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour, Buckingham Palace has said.
The infant will be seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan announced the pregnancy publicly on 15 October 2018 - the first day of their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The new arrival will be the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. The baby's sex will be a surprise for the couple, who have chosen not to find out what they were having.
The Duchess was last seen on an official engagement on 19 March when she signed a book of condolences in London with Harry for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.
The former actress and the duke moved into their renovated home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate at the beginning of April, as they prepared for their baby's arrival.
