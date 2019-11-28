'Silent genocide' going on in Zimbabwe's hospitals

Zimbabwe's senior doctors have released a scathing statement explaining why they are joining their junior colleagues in not turning up to work.
They are protesting against the sacking of hundreds of doctors who have been fired because of their strike over poor wages in the worsening economic situation.
In a statement, referring to the bad state of healthcare, the senior doctors said that a "silent genocide continues to be perpetrated upon the people of Zimbabwe".
It details the lack of drugs and equipment that doctors have to deal with and says that conditions are no longer safe for treating patients.
"The hospitals continue to be poorly stocked and remain a death trap."
The statement adds:
Quote Message: We are not slaves. We are not greedy mercenaries. We deserve proper tools of the trade, a living wage and a safe working environment. The citizens of Zimbabwe deserve a health system they can trust."
Credit : BBC