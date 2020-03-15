'The day I discovered I was born without a vagina'

Watch Live : Govt briefs Ghanaians on Covid-19 The government is currently briefing Ghanaians on the update of Covid-19 in the…

All football competitions in Ghana suspended over Covid-19 The Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President…

A third suspected case of Coronavirus identified in Obuasi A third suspected case of Coronavirus has been identified in Obuasi in the…

FIFA recommends international football be halted FIFA have recommended that all international fixtures scheduled to take place…

Wolves star Patrick Cutrone tests positive for coronavirus Wolves star Patrick Cutrone has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in…

Gov't issues travel advisory over Covid-19 The government of Ghana has issued travel advice to prevent the spread of…