Tunisia announces six more coronavirus cases

In a news conference on Thursday evening Tunisia's health ministry announced six new cases of coronavirus - bringing the the total of confirmed cases in the country to 13.
A mandatory self-quarantine period of two weeks has also been imposed for all travellers arriving from China, Iran and the worst-affected European countries.
On arrival in Tunisia's airports, travellers must also register their details using an online form with a QR code, in addition to a paper form.
Tunisia has gradually been testing more in recent days, and has applied tighter controls and prevention measures including:
Closing the national theatre
Cancelling most festivals and concerts scheduled for this month
Postponing many conferences, lectures and workshops
Daily cleaning of inter-city buses with antiseptic solutions.
Source: BBC