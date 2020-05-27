Zambian jailed gay couple pardoned in presidential amnesty Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has pardoned two men who were jailed last year…

EC, political parties hold IPAC meeting today The Electoral Commission, EC and political parties in the country will today…

WHO suspends coronavirus hydroxychloroquine trial The World Health Organization (WHO) has temporarily suspended testing of the…

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend The Bundesliga continued over the weekend with some exciting fixtures.

Ofankor: Landlord justifies shooting and killing of his tenant Victor Stephen Nana Kankam a landlord who allegedly shot and killed his tenant…

My mistake, my cross It was one of those challenging days yet again. Kobby returned home late and…

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning A post by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by…