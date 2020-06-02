Uganda postpones reopening of schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Barcelona to resume La Liga title defence against Real Mallorca Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday 13 June…

Obinim’s case adjourned to July 20 Founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim's…

Mining offers hope amid virus pain The mining sector remains resilient despite the economic threat of the…

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests Violence has erupted in cities across the US on the sixth night of protests…

Bechem United CEO disappointed in Akufo-Addo Bechem United CEO Nana Kwesi Darlyn has expressed disappointment in President…