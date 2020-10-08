Election 2020: John Mahama to file nomination today The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama is set to…

EC to allow voter transfer from October 20-25 The Electoral Commission, EC says it will open the voter transfer window from…

US Election: Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden Taylor Swift is choosing to be fearless about endorsing her pick for president.

Check out NBSSI's deadline for Nkosuo loan application The National Board for Small Scale Industries has announced a deadline for the…