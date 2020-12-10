US records highest daily Covid death toll

The United States has recorded 3,054 Covid-related deaths in a single day - the highest total anywhere since the pandemic began.
The previous single-day record was 2,769 on 7 May.
More than 106,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
Hospitals in some states are almost full and medical experts are warning that things will get worse in the weeks ahead if people continue to ignore warnings to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings.
Many experts have attributed the huge spike to people relaxing their precautions at Thanksgiving.
President Donald Trump has been heavily criticised for his handling of the crisis and President-elect Joe Biden has promised to get a grip on the situation.
The US remains the worst affected country in the world with more than 15 million recorded cases and over 289,000 deaths.
BBC