Video of handicap men robbing a shop goes viral

A gang of three including two handicap robbers have left many stunned online after they were caught raiding a shop in Douala city, Cameroon.
In the viral video, a customer can be seen entering the shop as two of the gang members followed him in. As the two men sat down, the third member of the gang stormed in and stood behind the door.
A few seconds later, one of the armed men stood up and then pretended to be interested in something inside the store before turning back to bring out a pistol from his bag.
While two of the armed robbers proceeded with the operation, the third member stood at the entrance to keep watch.
