Zuma told to suggest penalty over contempt case

Germany to support Ghana in Covid-19 vaccine production locally German ambassador to Ghana Christoph Retzlaff has in a tweet revealed that…

Osafo-Maafo now Senior Presidential Advisor to Akufo-Addo Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo is now a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

ECG resumes revenue mobilisation exercise today The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has in a statement said they will resume…